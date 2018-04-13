William T. Howard

September 28, 1916 ~ April 5, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at First Baptist Church of Abbeville honoring the life of William T. “Happy” Howard, 101, who passed away peacefully at his home in The Woodlands, Texas on April 5, 2018. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery.

Mr. Howard was born September 28, 1916 in Bethlehem Community in Calvin, Louisiana to Randall and Evie (Griffin) Howard. He graduated Valedictorian from Calvin High School in 1933. After joining the Army Air Core, he served as a C-47 pilot while stationed in parts of Papua, New Guinea and Australia. He was awarded numerous medals for his service including the Distinguished Flying Cross with Two Oak Leaf Cluster, the Philippine Liberation Medal with One Star and the Air Medal with Two Oak Leaf Clusters. He married Mamie Mae Broussard in 1945. He worked for Carnation Milk Company for 35 years as well as helping his wife run Happy Days Nursery Kindergarten. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Abbeville and served as a deacon as well as on the building committee. In 2006, he relocated to The Woodlands Texas with his wife to live closer to his two daughters.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Mae; parents, Randall and Evie; two brothers, R.B. and his wife Laverne, and Hubert and his wife Mavis; sister, Delores Carter and her husband Dub; as well as six sisters-in- law; and six brothers-in-law from his wife’s family.

He is survived by his two daughters, Glenda Kay and her husband Michael Krall, and Rebecca Ann and her husband James Melancon; five grandchildren, Mark Goodson and his wife Stacie, Catherine and her husband Ryan Ragas, Melanie and her husband Christopher Pearce, Michael Melancon and his wife Lexie, and Matthew Melancon; nine great grandchildren, Anna Pearce, Timothy Goodson, Winston Goodson, Henry Ragas, Madison Goodson, Noah Pearce, Evie Ragas, Radley Ragas and Elle Mae Melancon. He is also survived by his loving caregiver of 10 years, Ms. Maria Acevedo. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, April 13, 2018 from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM; Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 10:00 AM until 1:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.