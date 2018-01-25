Willie “Pook” Williams

March 31, 1942 ~ January 21, 2018

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church honoring the life of Willie John Williams, 75, who died Sunday, January 21, 2018 at Lafayette General Southwest. He will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Nicholas DuPre’ officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Troy Williams, Justin Chambers, Jack Cline, Darrell Chambers, Jonathan Benjamin, and Kenneth Boudreaux. Honorary pallbearers will be Noah Williams Jr., Louis Cole, Kyle Williams, Ricky Brailey, Arthur Williams, Norman Levine, Sr., Glenn Boudreaux, Kennedy Williams, Zackary Bernard, and Glenn Jones.

Willie was born in Kaplan to the late Noah and Dorothy Williams. He worked at John Deere in Kaplan and Maurice for several years. Football was one of his favorite sports. For several years he showed his love by coaching many children in the Kaplan area. He will be missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by his two daughters, Latonia Kim Williams of Kaplan and Courtney Paige Williams of Kaplan; four grandchildren, Kyle Brailey Williams, Kameron Lyndsee Williams, Kennedy Wade Williams, and Hayden Reese Williams of Kaplan; one great grandchild, Grant William Probost; two sisters, Maxine and her husband, Norman Levine of Abbeville and Bertha Williams of Abbeville; and one brother, Noah John Williams, Jr. and his wife, Gloria of Kaplan.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann Williams; parents, Noah John Williams, Sr. and the former Dorothy Brailey; three sisters, Kathleen Floyd, Ellen Marie Walker, and Betty L. Chambers; and one brother, Joseph Navarre Williams.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church, 910 N. Frederick Ave., on Saturday, January 27, 2018 from 8:00 AM until the services with a rosary being prayed at 9:30 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Williams family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.