March 29, 1930 ~ January 18, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Willie Fern Copell, 87, who died Thursday, January 18, 2018 at Abbeville General Hospital. She will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery with Pastor Dr. Rev. Mollie McGee officiating the services.

She is survived by two sons, Tommy Copell of Henry and Troy Copell of Abbeville; two daughters, Barbara Cornelius and her husband George of Los Lunas, NM and Kathy Copell of Abbeville; brother, Gerald Delino; granddaughter, Shannon Hebert; and great grandchild, Alyx Hebert.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Copell; son, Kenneth Wayne Copell; parents, Earl Delino and the former Bertha Ramke; and brother, Raymond Delino.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, January 22, 2018 from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM; Tuesday, January 23, 2018 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

The Copell family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Maison Du Monde and 3rd floor, North wing at Abbeville General Hospital.

