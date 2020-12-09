DELCAMBRE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Willie Joseph Renard, age 86, at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre. Fr. Buddy Breaux will officiate. Interment will follow at Migues Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home in Delcambre on Wednesday from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. A Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Thursday at 8:00 am until the service time.

A native and resident of Delcambre, Mr. Renard passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.

Born on December 9, 1933 to the late Edvar and Asthasie LeBlanc Landry, Willie was one of five children. He was a kind and caring man who enjoyed the simple life of country living. Willie really liked being outdoors. He could often be found in the yard tending to his fruit trees or in one of his many vegetable gardens. He was also very in to alligator hunting and trapping. A loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend, Willie will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his; two sons, Trevlon Renard (Wendy) of Delcambre and Clint Renard (Tina) of Delcambre; one daughter, Fran R. Delccambre (Darcy) of Delcambre; seven grandchildren, Blaze Delcambre, Darcel Robin, Thad Renard, Tregg Renard, Trindi Renard, Zack Renard, and Jorey Renard; and twelve great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Jeanette “Tiff” Landry Renard; parents, Edvar and Asthasie LeBlanc Renard; and siblings, Clifton Renard, Julius Renard, Charles Renard, and Sis Landry.

Pallbearers will be Blaze Delcambre, Thad Renard, Tregg Renard, Zack Renard, Jorey Renard, and Darcy Delcambre.

The family of Mr. Renard would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Hospice of Acadiana for their care and support.

