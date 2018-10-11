June 23, 1945 ~ October 8, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Willie Mae Reedom, 73. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. François Sainte-Marie officiating the services.

Willie Mae “Lil Sister” Reedom was born on June 23, 1945 in Abbeville, LA to Willie Reedom and Rose Mary Derouen. She departed this life surrounded by loved ones on Monday, October 8, 2018 after a lengthy illness. Willie Mae was a License Practical Nurse for over 30 years. She loved her work and she loved her family. She was also an active member of St. Theresa Catholic Church serving in various organization throughout the church such as the Knights of Peter Claver Lady Auxiliary Court 66, Alter Society, Gospel Choir and a catechism teacher for many years.

On April 23, 1964 Willie Mae joined in marriage, Edmar John Simon. Their union bore three children, Wayne (Janet) Simon, Rossline (McWayne) Potier, Virginia Kelly; and one adopted son, Daniel Simon. She was affectionately known as “Maw Maw Lil Sister” to her (10) grandchildren and (15) great-grandchildren that she loved dearly.

She is survived by her husband; children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; one sister, Delores Reedom Bernard of New Iberia, LA.; one brother, Willie Reedom Jr. of Port Arthur, TX.; (3) Godchildren, Clarence Levy, Warren Senegal and Carlos Davenport all of Abbeville, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Reedom and Rose Mary Derouen; grandparents, Edward Derouen, Antione and Dora Monette; brother, Rayward Grogan Jr.; two sisters, Evola Reedom Vital and Peggy Reedom; and her great granddaughter, Paige Levine.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, October 12, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, October 13, 2018 from 8:00 AM until 10:15 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

