March 26, 1935 - November 04, 2018

A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mr. Willie “Mus” Nolan 83, at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Macedonia Baptist Church with Rev. E.J. Guidry, officiating.

He will await the resurrection at Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will begin 6:00 P.M.-9:00 P.M. Friday at Macedonia Baptist Church. Visitation will resume at 8:00 A.M. Saturday at the church until time of service.

A native and resident of Abbeville, LA. He passed at 12:45 P.M. Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Lafayette Extended Care of Lafayette, LA.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 58 years, Marvis Fairley Nolan of Abbeville, LA; five daughters; Sandra Shelvin (Donald), Julia Antoine (Nelson), Patricia Levy, Torsha Demouchet and Ida Borden all of Abbeville, LA; one step-daughter, Christine Borden of Pascagoula, MS; nine sons, Willie Nolan, Jr., Thaddeus Levy (Lou Ella), Gary Nolan (Sylvia), Anthony Levy (Yvette), Kenvern Mitchell (Yvette) Christopher Bell, Cordray Lyons, Tyrus Kelly, and Jerian Demouchet all of Abbeville, LA; two step-sons, Terrence Wells (Cheryl) and Anthony Borden of Abbeville, LA; three sisters, Alice Levine (Chris) and Julia Ned of Abbeville, LA and Amy Britton of CO; five brothers; Michael Mervin, and Archie Nolan of Abbeville, LA and Hayward Nolan and Gregory Nolan of CO. and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Nolan and Julia Wimbly; one son, Willie K. Nolan; five brothers, Lionel Williams, Charles Nolan, Robert Nolan, Jr., Freddie Nolan, and Virgil Nolan.

Active Pallbearers will be Kenvern Mitchell, Anthony Levy, Gary Nolan, Thaddeus Levy, Tyrus Kelly, and Jerion Demouchet.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Cecil Mitchell, Ricky White, B.J. Levy, Paul Davis, Lionel Labeau, Michael Nolan, Hayward Nolan, Mervin Nolan, Gregory Nolan, and Archie Nolan.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home 1116 Green Street Abbeville, LA 70510. Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.