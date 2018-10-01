ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Willis Morvant, 86, will be held at 3:00PM Wednesday, October 3,2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Hampton Davis, Deacon Ricky Picard, and Deacon Jerry Bourg officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Wednesday October 3, 2018 beginning at 10:00AM until time of service, with recitation of the Rosary at 1:00 PM.

A native and lifelong resident of Erath, Mr. Morvant passed away at 4:15AM on Monday, October 1, 2018 at his residence. For forty-five years he owned and operated Morvant’s Service Station, then worked for the Vermillion Parish Police Jury, where he worked at the Louisiana State University Agricultural Center before retiring. Being raised on a dairy farm taught him a sense of pride in hard work, which he passed on to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Willis’ best times were spent fishing, gardening, dancing and most importantly an annual beach trip with his family.

Mr. Morvant is survived by his wife,of 20 years, Marie Morvant; three sons , Billy Morvant and his wife Joan of the Woodlawn Community, Marcus Morvant and his wife Janice of Erath and John Ledet, of Charenton; four daughters, Leurline Norris and her husband Allen of Erath, Eva Hoffpauir and her husband Allan of New Iberia, Denie Charpentier of Gonzales and Leah Billiot of Thibodaux; two brothers Mayo Morvant and Elson Morvant; twelve grandchildren, Elizabeth Gaspard, Angela LeBlanc, Jonathan Norris, Hayley Guidry, Kala Ramero, Martin Janak, Dale Neson, Dana LeDet, Devon Charpentier, Dustin Billoit, Haley Billiot and Shawn Hoffpauir; tewlve great-grandchildren, Chase Norris, Blaire and Samantha Gaspard, Reagan Bouillion, Lexi and Kinley Romero, Samuel Guidry, Leyla Neson, Destinee Neson, Keely Neson, Owen Charpentier and Sophia Billiot.

He is proceeded in death by his first wife Geraline Gary Morvant; his parents Renee’ and Clementine Aucoin Morvant; a brother Leo Morvant Sr.; four sisters Erita Delahoussaye , Marie Dore’, Effie Dore’, and Eunice Vincent.

Serving as pallbearers will be Billy Morvant, Marcus Morvant, Allen Norris, Jonathan Norris, Jordan Romero, Josh Guidry, Martin Janak and Leon Morvant.

Serving as honorary pallbearer Devon Charpentier.

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 East Putnam, Erath (337)-937-0405 is in charge of handling the funeral arrangements.