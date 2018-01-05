October 20, 1920 ~ January 1, 2018

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Wilma Meaux Adams, 97, who died on Monday, January 1, 2018 at Kaplan Healthcare Center.

She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Nicholas DuPre’ officiating the services.

Serving as pallbearers will be Blaine Frick, Brent Frick, Quinton Adams, Evan Guidry, Mason Frick, and Devin Adams. Honorary pallbearers will be Grant Frick, Dane Frick, Van Guidry, Kaz Guidry, Bubba Menard, and Dennis Menard. Gift bearers will be Katie Guidry and Rylie Frick. Honorary gift bearers will be Alexis Petry, Shelby Adams, Nicole Menard, and Jeanne Menard. Lectors will be Ian Frick and Leah Frick.

She is survived by her son, Bradley Dale Adams and his wife, Patricia of Kaplan; two daughters, Barbara Adams Bourque and her husband, Maurice of Kaplan and Patsy A. Adams of Kaplan; five grandchildren, Quinton Adams, Dennis Menard, Blaine Frick, Brent Frick, and Katie Saltzman Guidry; and fourteen great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton Adams; her granddaughter, Tammy Adams; two brothers, Senua Adams and Vernice Meaux; three sisters, Annie Mae Primeaux, Evelyn Hargrave, and Verdie Dartez.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Kaplan Healthcare and Bridgeway Hospice for their excellent care. The family would also like thank the bereavement committee at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Saturday, January 6, 2018 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church with a rosary being prayed at 11:00 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Adams family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.