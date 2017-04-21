Wilson Felix Bertrand

Funeral Services will be held at a 2:00PM on Monday, April 24, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church for Mr. Wilson “Moose” Felix Bertrand, 86, who passed away on April 21, 2017 at his home.

Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral service.

Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Mr. Wilson, a resident of Maurice, was the son of the late Cyprien Bertrand and the former Edmae Newman. Mr. Wilson was an avid gardener and spent his time outdoors tending to his fruits and vegetables.

He is survived by his daughters, Roxanne and Stephanie Bertrand; grandchildren, Shera Wade and husband Virgil, Carleen Bertrand; great grandchildren, Bailey and Tristan Wade, Melanie Bertrand, Izeal Harmon Jr.; sister, Agnes Daigle; step-sons, Ralph Montet and wife Helen, Raymond Montet and wife Annette; step-daughter, Ramona Forstier and husband Leroy; and several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Marcus Bertrand; and brother, Chris Bertrand.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Maurice on Monday, April 24, 2017 from 10:00AM to 1:30PM. A Rosary will be recited at 12:45pm on Monday.

Pallbearers will be Ralph Montet, Raymond Montet, Leroy Forstier, Dreux Hebert, Virgil Wade, and Stephen Zerangue.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Bertrand family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.