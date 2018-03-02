Wilson Joseph Schexnider, 76, of Kaplan, peacefully passed away at Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation on March 1, 2018.

Born March 4 in Abbeville, he was the youngest child of Clemile and Amelia Rome Schexnider of Forked Island.

He was married to Elizabeth Henry Schexnider of Kaplan for 46 years.

He is survived by his six children, Sueyen Romero Henicke, husband Ron; Ken Schexnider; Keith, wife Valerie; Keel, wife Destiny Leblanc; Kent; Kilson, wife Dana Gaspard; 15 grandchildren, Tess Hidalgo Hebert, husband Cole; Tekoa, Sage, Canaan, Drake, Logan, Alex, Parker, Grayson, Brock, Bailey, Abbie, Holland, Zoe and Ian Schexnider; three great grandchildren, Marlee and Ahni Hebert, Emilee Schexnider and a nephew which he had a special bond with, Donny Broussard.

He was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth, both parents, and six siblings, Lennis, Eula Mae Marceaux, Evelyn Gaspard, Perrey, Murphy, and Dorothy Schexnider.

A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, March 8 at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kaplan with Father Nicholas Dupre leading the Mass, with grave site services to be held at a later date.