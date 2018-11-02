LAFAYETTE — 10:00 AM Memorial Services will be held on November 10, 2018, at The Bayou Church in Lafayette, for Wilson Louis Landry, 67, who died Monday morning, October 15, 2018 at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Interment was at Lafayette Memorial Park.

Linton Broussard, Pastor of The Bayou Church, conducted the service.

Cherishing Louis' memory is his beloved wife, Pat Landry; daughter, Jena Harmon and her husband, Jason; sons, Eric Landry and his wife, Andrea, and Anthony Wilson and his wife, Carin, and seven grandchildren, Jonn, Jade and Jess Harmon, Alexander and Zachary Wilson, and Emma and Anna Landry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Lilly Mae Dubois Landry; stepdad, Andrew Hebert; two brothers, Larry Landry and Ricky Hebert, and one sister, Linda.

A native of Abbeville and a resident of Lafayette, Louis loved fishing and was a member of the Bass Club. He was a member of Gary Funderburk Bible Class, Gary Matthews Bible Class, Brent Powell Bible Study, and a Greeter at The Bayou Church. Louis worked for Texaco for 28 years as a plant operator and at Amerada Hess as plant supervisor for 7 years.

Honored to serve as pallbearers were Jason, Jonn and Jess Harmon, Alexander and Anthony Wilson, and Eric Landry.

Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811.