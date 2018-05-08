Wiltz “Sonny” LeBouef Jr.

October 31, 1930 ~ May 6, 2018

ABBEVILLE—Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Wiltz Joseph LeBouef Jr., 87, who died Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Abbeville General Hospital. He will be laid to rest at St, Paul Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services.

He was a loving husband, father and “Pop”. He will be missed for his sense of humor and quick wit. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force who served his country proudly.

“Sonny” is survived by his wife of 64 years, Veltie Prejean LeBouef; two sons, Michael (Theresa) LeBouef, and Steven LeBouef; one daughter, Dina (Tommy) LeBlanc; six grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and two brothers, Kenneth LeBouef and Frank LeBouef.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wiltz LeBouef, Sr. and the former Goldie McEvers.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 300 Pere Megret St., on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 from 9:00 AM until time of services. A rosary being prayed at 10:15 AM.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.