March 28, 1928 ~ April 22, 2017

Abbeville—A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, April 24, 2017 at St. James Church honoring the life of Winnie Toups Mayard, 89, who died Saturday, April 22, 2017.

She will be laid to rest at Esther Community Cemetery with Reverend Emmanuel Fernandez officiating the services.

She is survived by her daughter, Rae Nell Faulk and her husband Kevin; two grandchildren, Tyler Faulk and his wife Misty and Cameron Faulk; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Mayard; parents, Noah Toups and the former Anna Stelly; brothers, Howard Toups and Herbert Toups; and a sister, Codrey Guidry.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, April 24, 2017 from 9:00 AM until 1:30 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 AM.

