ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Winnis Romero Delahoussaye, 88, will be 10:00AM Saturday April 29, 2017 in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Entombment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

Visitation will in David Funeral Home of Erath Friday April 28, 2017 from 4:00PM until 9:00PM with recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume Saturday from 8:00AM until service time.

Winnis, a life resident of Erath passed away Wednesday April 26, 2017 in her residence.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She sat with the elderly as a caregiver for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her daughter, Pauline Sandy Delahoussaye Irwin and husband Peter; 9 grandchildren, Courtney, Catina, Andrea, Adrian, Sasha, Joshua, Trisha, Jacob, and Matthew; 12 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Elias Delahoussaye; her parents Lucien and Pauline Dore Romero; her daughter Lona Faye Bourque; a grandchild Michael Irwin; 4 brothers and 5 sisters.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of arrangements. 209 E. Putnam St. Erath, LA 70533 (337) 937-0405.