April 27, 1937 ~ January 24, 2021

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Yolande H. Hargrave, 83, who died Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. She will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery.

She is survived by her three sons, Roger Hargrave and his wife, Debra of Cow Island, Donald Hargrave of Kaplan, and Brian Hargrave and his wife, Dianna of Cow Island; her three sisters, Molores LeMaire of Kaplan, Yvonne Mire of Kaplan, and Marie Baudoin of Kaplan; her nine grandchildren; her 12 great grandchildren; and her five great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.N. Hargrave; her two sons, Ricky and Kenneth Hargrave; and her four sisters, Hazel Abshire, Gladys LeBlanc, Myrtis LeBlanc, and Joyce Bares; and her two grandsons, Brock Stelly and Kipp Cormier.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Monday, January 25, 2021 from 12:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 8:00 AM until the time of the services at 11:00 AM.

