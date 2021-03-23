Yvette Contine’ Berisford, PhD

October 7,1945 - March 8, 2021

At the young age of 75, Yvette’s time on this earth has ended. She leaves behind her loving husband Wayne Berisford and her son Dan Berisford, her pride and joy, along with her sisters Flory Reynolds of Praireville La, Jo Mason of Navarre Florida and Tom Savoy of Broussard. Yvette is preceded in death by her parents Elliott Contine’ and Mattie Greene Contine’ along with her sister Georgie Contine’. Yvette’s contributions to this world was true kindness towards others and a genuine desire to make this world a better place. Retirement brought her and Wayne to Washington Georgia where they experienced relaxed country living.

As her baby sister, I ask all who knew her to follow in her footsteps and be kind and generous to one another!