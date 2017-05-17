Petition circulating to try and remove Rene Rost Middle School Principal in Kaplan

KAPLAN A petition has been started by Vermilion Parish natives who do not like what is happening at Rene Rost Middle School in Kaplan.

The petition, which began on Monday, has just under 150 signatures after only three days in circulation.

At Thursday’s school board meeting, Devon Menard, a Kaplan resident, and a group of other Kaplan citizens, presented the petition to each school board member.

Menard, after the meeting, said the reason is simple as to why the petition began.

“We are trying to get rid of her (Rene Rost Middle School Principal Sandy Huval),” said Menard. “The teachers do not care about her, and she has no leadership skills.”

Huval replaced long-time principal David Dupuis, who retired at the beginning of the school year. Huval is orginally from Lafayette. She was first hired as the assistant principal at Erath High School. From there, she moved to Erath Middle School to become principal and then took a job in the Vermilion Parish School System’s central office.

This is her first year in Kaplan.

The petition contains a letter explaining the reason for the petition.

There are also reasons given as to why the petition began.

• The immediate notification of parents when their child has been a victim or involved in a physical altercation.

• The immediate addressing of all bullying

incidents by both students and staff when reported.

• The enforcement of no cell phone policy for teachers.

• Fair, consistent and timely disciplinary action for all students.

• The creation of a clear policy on disciplinary actions that clearly states the consequences for any such action.

• The equal treatment of all students including those with special needs.

Superintendent Jerome Puyau could not comment on the petition or Huval because it involves personnel.

Menard said she has no plans to stop getting signatures and will be back with a larger petition.