Picard was trailblazer in Vermilion Parish politics; she dies at the age of 88

MAURICE - Barbara Picard was a trailblazer in Vermilion Parish politics.

Back in 1982, Picard decided to run for mayor of Maurice after serving as an alderwoman for seven years. What made her decision so unique is that there had never been a female mayor in Vermilion Parish, let alone in Maurice. She ran and beat Sue Folse, in the mayor’s race.

She remained the mayor of Maurice until 2006, which added up to 24 years.

On Sunday, Picard passed away.

Delhomme Funeral Home in Maurice is handling the arragements.

The Picard family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue on Friday from 8 a.m.until the time of service.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m on Friday at St. Alphonus Catholic Church for Picard.

Picard was quoted in the Meridional in 1982, saying she wanted be a part of the future progress of the Village of Maurice.

For the next 30-plus years, she was.

Since Picard retired as mayor in 2006, there have only been two other women mayors in Vermilion Parish.

Linda Hardee of Kaplan, between 2006-2010, and Pam Blakely, who is now the mayor of Delcambre, are the only other female mayors in Vermilion Parish.

“She paved the way for women to get involved in politics in Vermilion Parish,” said Linda. “I called on her for advice while I was mayor."

What people may have forgotten is that Picard is originally from Delcambre.

“Being from Delcambre, we were proud of her,” said Blakely. “She ran Maurice like a business. I loved the fact she treated everyone the same. It did not matter who you were or where you came from. In the end, the result was the same. I think that is how things should be.”

The Village of Maurice honored her this week by flying the flags at Maurice City Hall at half-mast.

Maurice Mayor Wayne Theriot remembers Picard. He was a new alderman when she took office as mayor of Maurice.

“She did a lot for the community,” said Theriot. “She was inspirational to me.”

Mayor Theriot was not afraid to accept advice from Mayor Picard and Mayor Picard was not scared to give it, said Mayor Theriot.

“She would call and set me straight sometimes,” said Mayor Theriot.

Mayor Theriot was sworn into his third term as Maurice mayor last week. Mayor Picard attended his first two swearing-ins but was not able to make Sunday’s because of her death.

“She will be missed,” said Theriot.