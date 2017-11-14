Prejean steps down as head football coach at North Vermilion

After four years of being the head football coach at North Vermilion High School, Richard Prejean has decided to step down as head coach but will remain as a football coach at the school.

Prejean, who met with his players on Monday, sent out a Tweet stating he is stepping down. “There comes a time in life when you must put family first and step aside for bigger and better things. I have decided to step down as head football coach at North Vermilion. It is with heavy heart I do this. It has been a pleasure and I appreciate the opportunity. Thank you.”

The Tweet was sent out at 5:40 p.m. on Monday.

The Meridional attempted to contact Prejean but as of deadline Tuesday afternoon, had not heard back from him.

In three years, he posted an overall record of 12-20. He finished 6-5 overall this year and this year’s team almost upset No. 6 Ridgewood in the first round.

North Vermilion Principal Tommy Byler, who was the head football coach prior to Prejean, said Prejean told the players and him on Monday.

Byler said he will begin putting our feelers about the head coaching job. He is hoping there will be a lot of interest in the position.