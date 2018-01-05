Qualifying for March 24 elections in Vermilion Parish ends

Qualifying for the March 24 elections concluded Friday, with nearly 30 candidates in all taking the official steps to enter various races in Vermilion Parish.

Among the races on the March 24 ballot will be for Mayor and Chief of Police in both Abbeville and Kaplan as well as for seats on the Abbeville City Council, Kaplan Board of Aldermen and the Vermilion Parish School Board.

Councilman Francis Touchet Jr. (District B), Councilman Brady Broussard Jr (District C) and Councilman-at-Large Francis Plaisance will return to the Abbeville Council, as each went unopposed during qualifying.

Three seeking re-election for Kaplan Board of Aldermen found themselves in a similar situation. Alderman-at-Large Dirk Gary, Alderwoman Eva Dell Morrison (District A) and Richard LeBlanc (District C) each went unchallenged during qualifying.

There will be special election for the District A seat on the School Board to fill the unexpired term of the late Ludy Herpin.

Candidates who qualified:

City of Abbeville

Mayor

• Mark Piazza

• Clay Thompson

Chief of Police

• Ronald Gaspard

• Mike Hardy

• William “Bill” Spearman

City Council

At-Large

• Francis Plaisance

District A

• Donald Borel

• Matt Suire

• David J. Trahan

• Roslyn White

District B

• Francis Touchet Jr.

District C

• Brady Broussard Jr.

District D

• Terry Broussard

• Wayne Landry

City of Kaplan

Mayor

• Kirk Champagne

• Michael “Mike” Kloesel

• Brodney Mouton

Chief of Police

• Joshua Hardy

• Jo Ann Hargrave Housden

• Edi Flores

Board of Aldermen

At-Large

• Dirk Gary

District A

• Eva Dell Morrison

District B

• John Carbaugh

• Gerard “Jerry” Touchet

District C

• Richard D. LeBlanc

District D

• Melissa Guidry

• Toby Gaspard

School Board

District A

• David Dupuis

• Julio “JB” Moreno