School Board member Luddy Herpin passes away

Former Gueydan High School Principal and School Board member Luddy Herpin passed away after a short battle with cancer on Monday.

Services are pending at Vincent Funeral Home in Kaplan.

Herpin, a 1966 Kaplan High graduate, died at the age of 69.

He leaves behind his wife, Shirley, four children Scott Herpin, Shay Herpin, Shana Broussard and Shamayne Istre and grandchildren.

Before becoming a school board member, Herpin was the principal at Gueydan High for 17 years. At the same time, he was the Kaplan Key Club sponsor.

Prior to being a principal, he also taught at Rene Rost Middle School.

He was also a farmer in the Kaplan area.