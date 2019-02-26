These students from Seventh Ward Elementary have earned 100 Accelerated Reader points and are proud members of the S.W.E. 100 Point A.R. Reading Club. Each member is awarded a special shirt and a certificate for earning 100 A.R. points and are allowed to proudly wear their shirt every Wednesday to school. Members of this exclusive club are…Kneeling from left to right are second graders Anders Romero, Jeanne Rider, Anthony Summers, and Dana Dale. Standing left to right are Evangeline Romero (3rd grade), Kilah Ferguson and Caleb Folly (4th grade). Not pictured Camden Bass (5th grade).

Seventh Ward Elementary AR readers

Tue, 02/26/2019 - 10:09am
