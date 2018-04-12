Ainsley Mallet and the rest of the VC Lady Eagles will entertain No. 10 St. John next week.
Six softball teams land in high school playoffs
The LHSAA released its softball brackets and six teams from the parish landed in the tournament.
All six teams will have a first round home game.
The highest seeded team are the North Vermilion Lady Patriots at No. 4 in Class 3A. The Lady Patriots ended the season with a 25-5 record and winner of its last two games.
The Lady Patriots will play host to No. 29 seed Church Point Lady Bears. Church Point sports a 6-20 record and are on a four game losing streak.
The winner plays the winner of the No. 20 Patterson/No. 13 Westlake game.
The Lady Pirates of Kaplan (20-7) are seeded No. 7 in Class. 3A. The will play No. 26 Jennings (7-14), who has lost three games in a row. The game will be played on Monday in Kaplan.
The winner plays the winner of the No. 10 Iota/ No. 23 Iowa game.
The Erath Lady Bobcats are seeded No. 14 and will play host to Union Parish, the No. 19 seed.
The game will be played on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The winner plays the winner of No. 3 Sterlington and No. 30 Loranger game.
The Vermilion Catholic Lady Eagles are seeded No. 7 and the top 8 get a home game. The Lady Eagles get a tough draw with No. 10 seed St. John. St. John sports a 17-8 overall record and it finished second in its district with a 6-2 record.
They are averaging eight runs a game but also giving up seven runs a game.
The winner plays No. 2 False River/No. 15 Ascension Christian game.
The Gueydan Honeybears (10-13) are the No. 9 seed and they will play No. 24 Lincoln Prep (2-8). The game will be next week.
The Delcambre Lady Panthers earned a first round playoff game after being seeded No. 16. Delcambre (14-12) will play East Beauregard (10-17), the No. 17 seed. The game will be Monday or Tuesday.