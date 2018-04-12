Six softball teams land in high school playoffs

The LHSAA released its softball brackets and six teams from the parish landed in the tournament.

All six teams will have a first round home game.

The highest seeded team are the North Vermilion Lady Patriots at No. 4 in Class 3A. The Lady Patriots ended the season with a 25-5 record and winner of its last two games.

The Lady Patriots will play host to No. 29 seed Church Point Lady Bears. Church Point sports a 6-20 record and are on a four game losing streak.

The winner plays the winner of the No. 20 Patterson/No. 13 Westlake game.

The Lady Pirates of Kaplan (20-7) are seeded No. 7 in Class. 3A. The will play No. 26 Jennings (7-14), who has lost three games in a row. The game will be played on Monday in Kaplan.

The winner plays the winner of the No. 10 Iota/ No. 23 Iowa game.

The Erath Lady Bobcats are seeded No. 14 and will play host to Union Parish, the No. 19 seed.

The game will be played on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

The winner plays the winner of No. 3 Sterlington and No. 30 Loranger game.

The Vermilion Catholic Lady Eagles are seeded No. 7 and the top 8 get a home game. The Lady Eagles get a tough draw with No. 10 seed St. John. St. John sports a 17-8 overall record and it finished second in its district with a 6-2 record.

They are averaging eight runs a game but also giving up seven runs a game.

The winner plays No. 2 False River/No. 15 Ascension Christian game.

The Gueydan Honeybears (10-13) are the No. 9 seed and they will play No. 24 Lincoln Prep (2-8). The game will be next week.

The Delcambre Lady Panthers earned a first round playoff game after being seeded No. 16. Delcambre (14-12) will play East Beauregard (10-17), the No. 17 seed. The game will be Monday or Tuesday.