Someone steals Blessed Mary Statue at the Bancker Grotto

This weekend someone stole the Blessed Mother Mary statue that sat perked in the Bancker Grotto for the last 20 years.

The statute stood in a hole in the grotto which is at least eight feet above the ground. Somehow, the person or people, either climbed on the grotto or placed a ladder to climb up and take the statue.

“I was so discouraged,” said Bonnie Broussard. “Hopefully someone will bring it back.”

The value of the statue is $1,200.

After learning the statue was stolen, Broussard called the Sheriff’s Office to file a report.

The Sheriff officer informed her the road where the Bancker Grotto is located is well travelled by youths who like to hangout late at night. Sunday morning, it did not take long to see there were at least four beer cans and a whiskey bottle on the grotto grounds.

Broussard said the security lights are constantly broken with bullets.

If someone knows the whereabouts of the Blessed Mother Mary, to called 937-5697 or 898-0685.

She said if the statue is returned not damaged, they want press charges.