This person was walking through high water at Don's Boat Landing in Boston. He was going check on his boat that was in the Boston Canal.
Remy Landry Park in Delcambre was flooded Thursday morning.
These two boat trailers were underwater. They were parked across the street from Don's Boat Landing in Boston on Thursday morning.
Water was close to getting into the Delcambre Shrimp Building, which is located near the canal.
The south wind caused the water to rise near Pecan Island. No one was allowed in Rollover Landing because of high water.
While this homeowner is not worried about their home getting flooded, they are worried about their truck flooding in Delcambre.
This neon driveway marker at Don's Boat Landing is floating, making it tough to find the start of the driveway.
The owner of this truck drives through the flooded streets in Delcambre.
South WInd Floods parts of Vermilion Parish
Vermilion Parish escaped strong winds and a storm surge on Thursday. But what it did not escape was flooding thanks to the south wind of Tropical Storm Cindy.
Around 8:30 Thursday morning, with the high tide in, the water began to flow north. It did not take long for the water to overflow onto the streets of Delcambre and south of Henry by Boston.