The ‘Weight’ is Over – Reopening Snap Fitness

The days of gyms being sweat-soaked, smelly, boys clubs was far behind us before we even heard the term, COVID-19. Snap Fitness has always been one step ahead by building a brand around modern, clean, fresh, and motivating unisex fitness centers.

The stretch to meet post-pandemic standards at Snap really won’t be that difficult. To begin, we (staff and members) have always maintained a top-notch level of cleanliness with thorough sanitizing and disinfecting practices. At Snap, we have stepped up our game by utilizing the last two months for deep cleaning every inch of the facility.

Some new things you will see at Snap is plexi glass hung from ceiling beams as barriers between equipment to avoid close contact, lower occupancy limits, outside overflow contingencies, more sanitation stations, and additional safety precautions.

You will also see a deeper concern among members regarding their health and the health of their neighbors. Additional in-club signage posted, reminding members to “wipe equipment before and after using”, “practice social distancing”, and to “take advantage of off peak hours”. Let’s face it, we’re all a lot smarter about this than we were two months ago. No one has to be told to stay in if they feel sick or at high risk.

To be clear, those that invest time, money, and effort to seek out health and wellness are the biggest advocates in beating Coronavirus and many other more common health issues. The way that we will win this battle is NOT by keeping people away from gyms, but getting them INTO gyms.

There is nothing better than a healthy body, mind, and immune system. Welcome back Snap family, fitness is our business and the WEIGHT IS OVER!