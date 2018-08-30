2018 Season Begins: Wildcats on road tonight to play ‘athletic’ West St. Mary

The Abbeville Wildcats did not look too sharp last week in the Acadia/Vermilion Parish Jamboree.

The Wildcats had a few defensive offside penalties, coupled with other crucial penalties that kept drives alive for Lake Arthur.

This past week, the Abbeville coaching staff worked on ways to correct the mistakes.

The jamboree was the dress rehearsal. Now, tonight is the real thing.

The Wildcats open the season on the road against West St. Mary. Game time is 7 p.m.

The two teams have played each other four times since 2013. Abbeville has won three out of four games. The Wildcats have won the last three meetings against West St. Mary.

Last year Abbeville won 19-12 and West St. Mary finished the year 4-6, while Abbeville completed the year 2-8.

Abbeville head coach Kevin Kern is not taking West St. Mary lightly.

“They are a physical team,” said Kern.

The Wildcats, running out of the option, is being led by sophomore quarterback Jaibyn O’Brien. Kern says he selected the sophomore at QB because he liked what he saw at the end of last year.

“He is starting because he did well last year and had a great spring,” said Kern. “He is also very smart and reads the option well.”

In the option, the Wildcats have weapons. O’Brien can either run the football or pitch it to one of his backs. Look for these players to carry the football - Tavion Menard, Braeden Williams or Deion Williams.

Deion led Abbeville last week in the jamboree with 10 carries for 56 yards. He had a long run of 11 yards.

Menard had five rushes for 34 yards.

O’Brien ran it five times for eight yards.

O’ Brien did throw the football four times, and he completed two for seven yards in the jamboree. Kente Charles and Deion Williams had the two receptions.

Take away the handful of defensive mistakes, and the Wildcats’ defense played well.

The linebackers are Kevin Dennis, Jamal Hoffpauir, Chad Celestine and Christian Alverez.

The cornerbacks are Darrian Harrison and Brayden Williams.

The defensive line is made up of Kelvin Shelvin, Hogan Landry, De Ante Wilson and Joshua Landry.