The North Vermilion Patriot Athletic Club donated a check for $42,000 to the North Vermilion Athletic Program. Accepting the large check from Kevin Meyers is North Vermilion athletic director Jack LeBlanc. In the photo with Meyers and LeBlanc are (left to right) Nick Touchet, Jessica LeBlanc, Meyers, LeBlanc, Barbara Robinson and Rocky Guidry.