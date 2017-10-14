Abbeville almost pulls off upset against Patterson

The Abbeville Wildcats actually outplayed the Patterson Lumberjacks for three out of the four quarters. It was that one quarter that cost them the game.

The Wildcats fell 34-24 to Patterson in front of a homecoming crowd.

“After the Jeanerette game, we had people crying,” said AHS head coach Kevin Kern. “Tonight, they had enough (of losing). They wanted to come out and show what they are made of. This game proved that we can do better than what our record shows. This game should go a long way.”

The two teams took jabs from one another in the first half. The Wildcats scored and then Patterson came back and scored.

Abbeville looked like it was going to take a 16-13 lead into halftime. But Patterson marched down field in the final 30 seconds of the first half and scored and they went into the locker room leading 20-13.

“We had a couple of things go against us in the first half,” Kern said. “We had two touchdowns called back because of penalties. That knocked us back a little.

“I am proud of them. They came out and I saw a difference in them that I have not seen in them this season. Tonight, with the exception of the third quarter, we played well. If play all four quarters, I think we will shock some people.”

Abbeville could not get across midfield in the third period. Its offense stalled. Then bad luck struck on a bad snap to the punter deep in Patterson’s territory. The Lumberjacks fell on the bouncing ball at AHS’ 25. Three plays later, Patterson is in the end zone and sitting on a 27-16 lead.

On the kickoff, Patterson was successful with an onside kick and recovered it at midfield.

The drive was killed when AHS free safety Jo’Ron Trahan intercepted a pass and ran it back 40-yards, but Abbeville’s offense stalled and could not cash in on the interception.

Patterson got the ball back and marched 70-yards and scored with five minutes to play in the game.

Patterson had 372 yards of total offense, while Abbeville had 327.

Abbeville out rushed Patterson, 318 to 287 yards.

The Wildcats were led in rushing by Deion Williams (28-146 yards, 1 TD) and quarterback Chad Celestine (14-98, 2 TDs). Other ball carriers were Tavian Menard (7-36), Tavis Briggs (6-22) and Channing Spears (3-11).