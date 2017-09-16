Abbeville, Delcambre both lose on the road

JEANERETTE - The first half went well for the Abbeville Wildcats on Friday against the Jeanerette Tigers. The second half did not go as well as the first half.

In the end, the Wildcats dropped a 22-20 road loss to Jeanerette.

Abbeville was leading 14-0 at one point in the first half and they went into the locker room still up, 14-8.

The Wildcats opened the game with a 69-yard TD kick off return by Channing Spears. Junus Derouen nailed the extra point that put AHS up 7-0, 30 seconds into the game.

The Wildcats put 7 more points on the board in the opening minutes of the second period. AHS went 66-yards in nine plays.

Tavis Briggs had six carries for 30-yards on the scoring drive. Briggs, who finished with 94-yards in the game, darted 3-yards in for the score.

Two minutes into the second period, AHS led 14-0.

But, Jeanerette (2-1) began to crawl back into the game. Then, the Tigers scored 22 points and went ahead 22-14 at the 11:55 mark in the fourth period.

With seven minutes left in the game, Tavian Menard ran for an 11-yard touchdown. Down by two points, the Wildcats went for two points, but were stopped.

Abbeville’s defense stopped Jeanerette on its next series that gave AHS the ball back with five minutes left in the game..

The Wildcats marched 68-yards down to the Tigers nine-yard line with 8 seconds left in the game.

On the fourth down, Junus Derouen attempted a 26-yard field to win the game, but missed.

Menard finished the game with nine carries for 52-yards. Channing Spears rushed seven times and 36-yards.

Throwing the pigskin, Spears was 5 of 11 for 52-yards.

Keiran Shelvin led AHS on defense with 8 solo tackles. Omari Akebu-ina had six solo tackles and two assists. Shelvin and Akebu-ina each had a sack.

Centerville.........54

Delcambre.........19

JEANERETTE - The Centerville Tigers jumped out to a 14-0 lead over Delcambre and cruised to a 54-19 victory.

In the opening kick off, Centerville ran it back 75-yards for a touchdown.

The Tigers also had a 60-yard TD run in the first period.

Delcambre was able to get on the scoreboard on a 4-yard TD run by Dylan Vallecillo. The Panthers were only down 14-7, but then four minutes later, Centerville scored again.

The Tigers had a 20-7 lead after the first quarter.

CHS was leading 27-13 at halftime.

DHS quarterback Colt Dooley had a 8-yard TD run, 37 seconds before half time.

The Panthers and Tigers combined to rush for 648-yards.

Centerville had 361-yards and Delcambre had 287-yards.

Dooley had 20 carries for 146-yards. His longest was for 34-yards.

Vallecillo carried it 16 times for 133-yards and two scores.

At quarterback, Dooley was 4-of-9 for 53-yards.