Abbeville High has more bad luck than good luck against Breaux Bridge

There is no doubt the Abbeville Wildcats have luck. But on Friday, it was not good luck.

When the Wildcats (1-3) would do something positive in the game against the Breaux Bridge Tigers, bad luck would strike on the very next play.

Abbeville hung with the Tigers for a little while but, in the end, Breaux Bridge won 43-14 in a non-district game.

The Tigers led 13-0 after the first quarter. At the start of the second quarter, Abbeville got on the board to make it a game early in the second period.

Good luck

The Wildcats marched 65 yards in 12 plays to score.

Channing Spears had three big runs for a total of 27 yards on the drive. On third down from the 4. Tavian Menard scooted on the right side and dove across the goal line for a touchdown. Junus Derouen nailed the extra point and Abbeville was right back in the game.

Good luck

On Breaux Bridge’s next series of downs, Abbeville holds them, forcing them to punt. The Wildcats got the punt at their own 25-yard-line. But Breaux Bridge had a penalty on the punt, so AHS head coach Kevin Kern wanted the Tigers to punt it again

Bad luck

So, on the punt, Abbeville miss handled the punt and the ball rolled all the way down to the Tiger 5-yard-line and Breaux Bridge recovers. Three plays later, they score to make it 20-7.

Good luck

Back on the Tiger 30-yard line, Breaux Bridge’s quarterback goes back to pass and big AHS defensive lineman Keiran Shelvin jumps up and deflects the football.

Bad luck

On the deflection by Shelvin, a Breaux Bridge lineman catches the football and runs for a first down.

Also, on the same play, Abbeville’s Jorrin White is lost for the game because of a knee injury trying to tackle the lineman.

Breaux Bridges continues the drive and eventually scores to make it 27-7 with 1:10 to play in the first half.

Bad luck

The Wildcats decide to try and score right before half. Quarterback Chad Celestine throws up a long pass that is intercepted with less than a minute to play in the half. The Tigers marched 50 yards down field and kicked a field goal right before half time to make it 30-7.

Bad luck

To start the second half, Abbeville’s marching down field, mixing it up with runs and throws. But then Celestine is picked off. Five plays later, the Tigers are in the end zone to seal the victory.

Statistics

Tavian Menard had 12 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Tavis Briggs had eight carries for 35 yards and a touchdown.

With each a catch were Omari Akebu-ina (1-14), Dominick Nunez (1-11) and Brayden Williams (1-10).

Akebu-ina led AHS on defense with four solo tackles and five assists. Jesiah Angeles had four solos and three assists. Shelvin finished with two solos and five assists. Nunez had three solos.