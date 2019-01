The Abbeville Wildcats Powerlifting Team won the Calvary Invitational Powerlifting Meet in Shreveport over the weekend. Jerimyah Overton (left) won the Best Heavy Male Award and Christian Alvarez won the Best Light Male Award at the meet. The two young men received this week’s Gulf Coast Bank’s Player of the Week honors. Handing them their shirts is Murphy Guilbeau of Gulf Coast Bank.