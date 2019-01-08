Abbeville High Powerlifters shine

The Abbeville High Boys Powerlifting Team captured the Calvary Invitational Powerlifting meet in Sherveport over the weekend. The AHS boys, left to right, are Alvaro Lopez, Connor Grouvillia, Noah Richardson, Phillip McCoy, Addison Gaspard, Christian Alvarez, Jason Alvarez, Dontae Dunaway, Adam Nichols, Deion Williams, Raj Patel, Marlon Coco, Chuck Shuford, Ian Grouvillia, Malachi Arriaga, Caleb Garcia and Jerimyah Overton. Overton won the best heavyweight lifter and Christian Alvarez was best lightweight male lifter.

The Abbeville High Girls Powerlifting Team won the Calvary Invitational in Shreveport. The Lady Wildcats are Makynli Luzier, Evony Thurmon, Braiana Tomino, Michelle Foreman, NyGene Williams, Destani Longman, Aaliyah Coco, Hannah Smith, Makayla Jones, Jayla Reaux, Marcela Marquez, Shaye Robertson, Lainey Trahan and Franchesca Regalado. Lainey Trahan was the best female heavy weight lifter at the meet.