Abbeville High short changed on all district baseball team

Abbeville High baseball team had only one player land either on the first or second all-district team.

Abbeville first baseman Hunter Duhon, a junior, was selected on the District 5-4A first team, which was selected by the district coaches.

Duhon hit .704 in district with three home runs.

The Wildcats finished the overall season 15-15, and they also won three district games (3-9) under second-year head coach Joey Roy.

The player of the year in district is Cale Boudreaux of Cecilia. The coach of the year is Kyle Cormier of Breaux Bridge.

On the first team, Cecilia and Breaux Bridge had six players each.

On the second team, Breaux Bridge landed five players each. The BBHS Tigers had a total of 11 players on the first and second team and Cecilia had 10.

Out of 34 positions on the first and second team, Abbeville and St. Martinville got one each.

Roy was not happy when he left the all-district meeting.

“So when you think about it, when they have their starting nine on the field, they still have someone on the bench better than my second best player who hit .464,” said Roy.

The Wildcats did manage to land four on the honorable mention team. They are juniors Kyle Choate, Channing Spears, Dominic Nunez and senior Damien Landry.

On the girls all-district softball team, Abbeville’s Alexis Broussard, a senior, made first team all-district outfielder. Cecilia’s Chalisse Huval, pitcher, was voted the MVP of the district.

Abbeville also had two on the second team: Brandi Pedigo at second base and Holli Mire at short stop.

Ann Marie Richard was selected as a utility player on the second team.

Abbeville’s Chelsea Baudoin and Calley Roper were honorable mention selections.