Abbeville High's Lainey Trahan named Player of the Week

Tue, 01/08/2019 - 8:42am

Abbeville High School senior Lainey Trahan set the state record for the heaviest bench press ever for a Louisiana High School female with a press of 305-pounds at the Calvary Invitational in Shreveport over the weekend. She also won the best lifter award as Abbeville Lady Wildcats won the meet. Because of her great effort, she was named this week’s Gulf Coast Bank’s Player of the Week. Handing her a shirt is Murphy Guilbeaux of Gulf Coast Bank.

