Kristal Guerrero gets a dig for Abbeville.
Abbeville volleyball team falls to Catholic High
Sat, 09/09/2017 - 1:07am Chris Rosa
The Abbeville Lady Wildcat volleyball team dropped three sets to Catholic High of New Iberia on Thursday.
The AHS varsity, junior varsity and and freshman team all fell.
Kristal Guerrero, a senior, had 12 digs and one assist for AHS.
Destiny Alarcon, a sophomore, also had a busy night with 11 digs and four assists.
The Lady Wildcats will be at home Tuesday against Church Point. The matches begin at 6 and 7 p.m.