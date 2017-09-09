Kristal Guerrero gets a dig for Abbeville.

Abbeville volleyball team falls to Catholic High

Sat, 09/09/2017 - 1:07am Chris Rosa

The Abbeville Lady Wildcat volleyball team dropped three sets to Catholic High of New Iberia on Thursday.
The AHS varsity, junior varsity and and freshman team all fell.
Kristal Guerrero, a senior, had 12 digs and one assist for AHS.
Destiny Alarcon, a sophomore, also had a busy night with 11 digs and four assists.
The Lady Wildcats will be at home Tuesday against Church Point. The matches begin at 6 and 7 p.m.

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2017