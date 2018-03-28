Abbeville Wildcats come from behind to beat Kaplan

The 8-9 Abbeville Wildcats snatched the lead late in the game in an 11-10 victory over Kaplan on Tuesday.

Abbeville was behind 7-1 in the sixth inning.

The game was tied at ten with Abbeville batting in the top of the ninth when Kyle Choate singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring Josiah Chambers for the win.

Hunter Duhon led Abbeville to victory by driving in four runs. He went 3-for-4 at the plate. Duhon drove in runs on a grand slam in the sixth inning.

After Abbeville scored one run in the top of the fourth inning, Kaplan answered with one of their own.

Abbeville scored when Josiah Chambers singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. Kaplan then answered when Brayden Bass hit a solo homer.

Abbeville Wildcats put up nine runs in the sixth inning. The offensive onslaught came from singles by Chambers, Hogan Landry, Jakarri Grogan, and Channing Spears, a walk by Choate, and a home run by Duhon.

Kevin Linton pitched for Abbevile. He allowed nine hits and 10 runs over eight innings, striking out eight.

Abbeville scattered 17 hits in the game. Chambers, Duhon, Grogan, Spears, Garrett Hebert, and Choate each managed hits for Abbeville.

Grogan, Duhon, and Chambers each managed three hits to lead Abbeville.

Hitters for Kaplan were Lane Marceaux, Noah Gaspard, Brayden Bass, Kolby Bernard, Nathan Sistrunk and Zack Stelly.

Drew Winch and Bernard combined to throw nine innings for KHS.