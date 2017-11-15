Abbeville Wildcats cruise to victory over Franklin

The Abbeville Wildcats jumped out to a 15-0 lead in the first period and cruised to a 71-52 win over Franklin on Tuesday to tip off the new year.

Franklin did not score its first point until there were only 3:39 left on the clock in first period. And that bucket was only a free throw. Franklin finally scored its first bucket at the three-minute mark of the first period.

Abbeville’s Tyrese Sam provided the spark in the first quarter with 11 points. He finished the game with 20 points. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Tarrius Campbell and Sam made it 13-0.

Zontre Scott, a new starter for AHS, did not score in the first period. He had five in the second period and 10 in the second half. He finished the game with 15 points.

Abbeville led 47-22 at halftime.

For Abbeville, Macaylon Walker added 11 points and Tarrius Campbell had 13, including two three pointers.