Abbeville wins first home opener in nine years

It is been nine years since the Abbeville Wildcats won its season opener. But thanks to a stingy defense and a gutsy performance by fullback Dieon Williams, the Wildcats notched anbig win in their belt.

Abbeville opened the year with a 19-12 win over West St. Mary. Back in 2008, Abbeville also beat West St. Mary to open the season under then head coach Ward Courville.

Williams, a junior, rushed for 92 yards on 14 carries and scored touchdown runs of 4 yards, 2 yards and 15 yards. His final touchdown sealed the win on a third down and nine yards for a first down. Williams ran it up the middle for a 15-yard TD run with six minutes to play in the game.

West St. Mary got the ball back with 2:45 to play.

The defense came up big on the final two plays of the game.

Abbeville’s Zhyeathin Shelvin had a quarterback sack and Christian Alveraz stopped West St. Mary on fourth down to secure the win.

The Wildcats are on the road Friday in Church Point.