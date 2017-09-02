Abbeville's Jesiah Shelvin keeps his eye on the ball for an interception.
Abbeville's defensive lineman Kieran Shelvin (63) gets on of his many tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
Abbeville's Jesiah Angeles comes off the field holding the football.
Deion Williams (5) scores his third touchdown and is congratulated by teammate Jacob Guidry.
Abbeville wins first home opener in nine years
It is been nine years since the Abbeville Wildcats won its season opener. But thanks to a stingy defense and a gutsy performance by fullback Dieon Williams, the Wildcats notched anbig win in their belt.
Abbeville opened the year with a 19-12 win over West St. Mary. Back in 2008, Abbeville also beat West St. Mary to open the season under then head coach Ward Courville.
Williams, a junior, rushed for 92 yards on 14 carries and scored touchdown runs of 4 yards, 2 yards and 15 yards. His final touchdown sealed the win on a third down and nine yards for a first down. Williams ran it up the middle for a 15-yard TD run with six minutes to play in the game.
West St. Mary got the ball back with 2:45 to play.
The defense came up big on the final two plays of the game.
Abbeville’s Zhyeathin Shelvin had a quarterback sack and Christian Alveraz stopped West St. Mary on fourth down to secure the win.
The Wildcats are on the road Friday in Church Point.