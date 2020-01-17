Abbeville's own AnnMarie Broussard wins her first collegiate meet in the pole vault

Abbeville’s own AnneMarie Broussard began her sophomore indoor track season at Northwestern State on a positive note.

She won her first-ever college meet by winning the Texas A&M indoor meet in the pole vault. She vaulted 13-0.75 and cleared the bar by almost a foot.

Broussard became the second Lady Demon in as many years to set the meet’s women’s pole vault record. Broussard cleared 13-0.75 on her second attempt, surpassing Northwestern teammate Reagan Darbonne’s 13-0.25 set in 2018.

Last year Broussard finished third at the same meet with a vault of 12.25. In her first year of competing as a freshman last year, Broussard had five third place finishes and a second place finish.