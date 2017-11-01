Abbeville's own Demarcus Collins starting QB for Division III college

Abbeville’s own Demarcus Collins is a true freshman at Iowa Wesleyan College, and he is already showing off his talent.

Collins, who graduated from Abbeville High last year where he played quarterback, played in seven games for Iowa Wesleyan. He was named the starting quarterback two weeks ago.

He won his first collegiate start, 24-17, two games ago. This past Saturday, however, Iowa Wesleyan fell to Minnesota Morris 48-41 in a shootout.

The Tigers were up 20-10 at halftime before being outscored 38-21 in the second half.

Collins played all four quarters. He passed for 189 yards, and he also rushed for 90 yards to lead his team.

He threw two long TD passes in the game. One was for 41 yards and another was for 55 yards.

Collins was 11-of-31 passing, with two TDs and one interception.

On the season, Iowa Wesleyan is 2-7.

In eight games, Collins has completed 25 out of 67 passes for 463 yards, five touchdowns and has thrown four interceptions.

He has also rushed for 266 yards on 42 carries and two scored twice.

Collins and the Iowa Wesleyan team end their season Saturday on the road against Westminster College at 1 p.m. in Fulton, Missouri.