Abbevlle scores 50 points in win over Jeanerette

The Abbeville Wildcats needed to beat the Jeanerette Tigers on Friday.

The week before, the Wildcats committed 11 turnovers and were beaten badly by Church Point.

Abbeville head coach Kevin Kern could not afford to watch his team sink another week.

In the end, Abbeville scored 50 points after being down 14-0 in the first half. The Wildcats went on to win 50-20 against Jeanerette.

Abbeville had more than 400 yards of offense, including two running backs who rushed for more than 120 yards.

“We needed to win this game badly,” said Kern, whose Wildcats improved to 2-1 on the year. “I am proud of the way the kids played and came back after being down 14-0.”

The first quarter looked like it was going to be a long game for Abbeville.

The Tigers (1-2) took their opening drive and marched 60 yards and scored. The Wildcats took up shop on their on 38-yard line and were driving down field.

Then disaster struck when Abbeville fumbled 14 yards away from the end zone. A Jeanerette player picked up the football and ran it back 87 yards for a touchdown. Just like that, Abbeville trailed 14-0.

Abbeville did not panic. Instead, the Wildcats remained calm and took their next possession and marched 55 yards in eight plays. Deion Williams scored on a second-and-one from the 11-yard line.

Abbeville was down 14-8 after the first quarter.

The Wildcats tied the game on a Braeden Williams touchdown from the one-yard line with 4:25 to play in the second period. The extra point was no good, and the score was tied 14-14.

Jeanerette marched down field and retook the lead, 20-14, with 1:41 to play before halftime.

On the first play from scrimmage at the AHS 33 yard line, Tavion Menard showed off his speed and ran 33 yards for a touchdown with 1:18 to play. The Wildcats converted the two-point play for a 22-20 lead.

The Wildcats came out smoking in the second half and marched 60 yards and scored. Quarterback Jaidyn O’Brien scored from the one-yard line.

On the kickoff, Abbeville got creative and did a successful on-side kick. Five plays later, Abbeville was in the end zone and leading 35-20.

“We did a great job in the second half of keeping control of the ball,” said Kern.

Braeden Williams rushed for 122 yards on 11 carries and he scored two touchdowns.

Menard led with 125 yards on 11 carries. He scored two touchdowns.

Abbeville just missed having three rushers who ran for 100 yards. Deion Williams had 17 carries for 96 yards. The starters were pulled with four minutes to play in the game.

Jamal Hoffpauir scored a late TD with his only carry, a 12-yard run.

“Our offensive line played great,” said Kern. “They came off the ball well.”

Linebacker Chad Celestine led AHS with four tackles. Others with more than two tackles were Bobby Cooks, Braeden Williams, Connor Garrett and Christian Alvarez.