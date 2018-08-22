Acadia/Vermilion Jamboree to be held on Thursday/Friday

CROWLEY – Acadia and Vermilion Parishes are joining forces once again to stage a preview of some of their respective teams in the Acadia-Vermilon Jamboree on Thursday and Friday.

The two-day event kicks off at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Church Point High School with Rayne taking on Kaplan. The final game of the evening will follow with the host Church Point Bears squaring off with Erath.

Rayne, a Class 4A semifinalist in 2017, returns 10 starters from last year’s team.

Kaplan, which also advanced to the Class 3A semifinals last year, returns 14 starters, including nine on defense.

In the nightcap, the experienced Bears will go up against an Erath squad that is looking to right the ship after winning just one game in 2017.

Under new Erath head coach Eric LeBlanc, the Bobcats return 10 starters from a year ago, including offensive tackle and Louisiana-Lafayette commit Jax Harrington. They may lack some in experience on the defensive side of the ball, however, where just four starters return.

Second half on Friday

The second half of the jamboree will be played at North Vermilion High School on Friday.

Abbeville and Lake Arthur will square off in the first game at 6:30 p.m. The nightcap will follow with a contest between the host Patriots and the Crowley Gents.

The Gents are coming off an 8-5 season in which they advanced to the quarterfinal round before being eliminated by Jennings, 14-0. Crowley returns eight starters on offense from that squad, but just three on defense.

North Vermilion also returns a wealth of experience on the offensive side as nine starters are back from a squad that went 6-5 last season, including three-year starting quarterback Garrett Becker and running back Malik Criner

That contest will be a reunion of sorts with former Crowley High assistant coach Stuart Cook taking the reigns of the Patriots’ offense this season.

Tickets for the jamboree will be sold at the gate each day for $8 each. Presale tickets can be purchased at a discounted price of $5 at Abbeville High, Erath High, North Vermilion and Kaplan.

Acadia/Vermilion Jamboree Schedule

Thursday Games (At Church Point)

Kaplan vs. Rayne

(6 p.m.)

Erath vs Church Point

(after first game)

Friday Games (At NVHS)

Abbeville vs. Lake Arthur

(6:30 p.m.)

Crowley vs North Vermilion

(after first game)