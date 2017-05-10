Alex Detraz commits to play baseball at Centenary

Alex Detraz of Abbeville recently committed to play baseball for Centenary College in Shreveport. Detraz has attended St. Thomas More for the last four years. For the last two years he played first base and lettered for three years. In the photo with Alex are his parents, Lisa and Dirk. Detraz is now the third baseball player from Vermilion Parish to sign with Centenary this year. Joining him on the team are VC’s Harrison and Griffin Vicknair.