Andre LeBlanc wins VC’s 2019 Todd LaPorte Award

Vermilion Catholic graduate Todd LaPorte was the type of person who helped his community and school but did it behind the scene and did not let everyone know how or what he was contributing.

At the age of 53, Laporte passed away in March of 2019.

As way to keep his memory going, the LaPorte family and Vermilion Catholic family wanted to do something special.

Vermilion Catholic found a way to keep LaPorte’s legacy alive by naming a football award in his honor. Before the season begins, the head football coach will name one athlete who lives the way LaPorte did.

VC head coach Kevin Fouquier named VC senior Andre LeBlanc as the winner of this year’s Todd Laporte Award.

He said his selection was tough because there was so many good choices.

“It was a very tough decision but that is who my gut said to go with. Andre is very deserving and will represent what the award stands for. I know he will honor the memory of Todd,” said the head coach

Fouquier explained what the award stands for.

“The award is for the person that not only shows good character both on and off the field,” said the head coach. “A person that helps out in the community and does not want the recognition, a person that no matter where they are at, will always come back and help the VC Family. This person has to be a good leader by example. “

Andre fits the bill.