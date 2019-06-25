Applications being accepted for White Lake Teal Season Lottery hunts

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is accepting applications for the 2019 lottery teal hunts on the White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area (WCA) in Vermilion Parish.

Available dates include Saturday, Sept. 14; Sunday, Sept. 15; Tuesday, Sept. 17; Thursday, Sept. 19; Saturday, Sept. 20; Sunday, Sept. 22; Wednesday, Sept. 25; Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29.

Persons 18 years of age or older can apply and only one application per hunter will be accepted. Applications are available on the LDWF web site at http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/refuge/lottery-applications or by writing to LDWF, Attention: White Lake Teal Hunt, 2000 Quail Drive, Room 418, Baton Rouge, LA 70808.

Completed applications must be received by close of business on July 25, 2019. A $5 non-refundable administration fee in the form of a check or money order made payable to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries must accompany each application. ( NO CASH ACCEPTED).

Each applicant who is selected will be allowed to bring one additional hunter as a guest. All hunters must have appropriate licenses, including a basic hunting license (or Louisiana Sportsman’s Paradise license), a Louisiana duck license, federal duck stamp and HIP permit.

Successful applicants will be notified by mail and required to submit an additional check or money order for $250 per hunt party. Applications are non-transferrable.

For more information on White Lake WCA teal season lottery hunts, contact Wayne Sweeney at 337-536-9400, ext. 1, or wsweeney@wlf.la.gov .

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana’s abundant natural resources. For more information, visit us at www.wlf.la.gov. To receive recreational or commercial fishing email and text alerts, signup at http://www.wlf.la.gov/signup.