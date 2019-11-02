Ball bounces Erath's way in final seconds against Crowley

ERATH - The Erath Bobcats had the ball bounce their way Friday night against the Crowley Gents.

The Bobcats looked to be around the Crowley 5-yard line with nine seconds remaining in the game when the miracle happened.

Erath High’s backup quarterback Ryan Richard, playing in place of the injured Luke LeBlanc, got the ball and went around the end to try and run it into the end zone. However, he was hit, and the football popped out of hands and rolled into the endzone.

Erath running back Jax Thibodeaux and receiver Lane Toups saw the ball rolling around. Thibodeaux fell on it as time expired.

When he dropped on it, the EHS crowd erupted.

“I realized when I was on top of the ball, that it was a touchdown,” said Thibodeaux.

Erath head coach Eric LeBlanc never saw Richard fumble.

“Honestly, I never saw the fumble or the recovery,” said Coach LeBlanc. “I saw the sideline judge moving in for the spot, so I was calling our next play. Then I hear everyone going crazy on the sideline and in the stands.”

It was at that point the head coach figured out his team won.

The Bobcats came from behind to beat Crowley 40-36, and it keeps them in line to win a piece of the District 6-3A title. All they have to do is beat Abbeville next week, and they would finish tied with Kaplan (3-1 in district) and St. Martinville (3-1) for the title.

The Bobcats got a big break on the drive that set up the touchdown.

Richard, a sophomore, had to come into the game with about three minutes left in the game when starting quarterback Luke LeBlanc was sidelined after a hard hit by the Gents’ defenders.

On the final drive, Richard threw a pass to Colton Punch in the endzone on fourth down. Punch missed the ball, and Crowley thought the game was over. But, there was a yellow flag that hit the ground on the play.

The Gents were called for pass interference on the play that gave Erath the ball and another chance to win the game.