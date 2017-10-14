Berwick run over by Kaplan's Mac

The Berwick Panthers were run over by a “Mac” on Friday, in Kaplan.

That Mac was Mac Thibeaux of the Kaplan Pirates.

Thibeaux rushed for a career high 302-yards and scored three touchdowns to help the Pirates beat the Panthers, 46-28, in front of a homecoming crowd.

Thibeaux came into the game with 576-yards rushing and only four TDs. Friday, he carried the ball 30 times and averaged 10-yards a carry.

He had a 62-yard TD run, 52-yard TD run and a 10-yard TD run.

The win puts the Pirates (4-3, 2-0) in good position for a district title.

Kaplan was behind most of the first half and part of third period.

At halftime, the Pirates went into the locker room, losing 28-16 but came out in the second half and dominated.

The Pirates cut the lead to 28-24 on Matt Roden’s 4-yard run at the 6:44 mark.

The Pirates scored four straight touchdowns, while shutting down the Panthers offense.

They outscored Berwick 22-0 in the fourth period.

The KHS defense held Berwick to only 12-yards of total offense and no first downs in the second half.

The KHS defense even scored when Trae Case fell on the ball in the end zone with 1:36 to play in the game.

Kaplan had a season-high 556-yards of total offense; 544 on the ground.

Top rushers for KHS were Braylon Romero (21-93), Roden (11-81) and Drake Abshire (2-32).

Case was 1-of-5 passing for 12-yards.