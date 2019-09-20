Church Point beats Kaplan for second straight year

CHURCH POINT - For the second straight year, the Church Point Bears have the Kaplan Pirates’ number.

Last year Church Point beat Kaplan in Kaplan. On Friday, the Bears took care of business and beat Kaplan 20-6.

No Pirate running back rushed for more than 100 yards.

Hayes Abshire had 47 yards on 15 carries. Nathan Sistrunk rushed for 23 yards on nine carries, and he scored.

Kevin White had nine totes for 41 yards.

It was a scoreless first quarter, and then Chruch Point scored seven points three minutes before half time and went into the locker room up 7-0.

It stayed that way until three seconds before the third period ended. Church Point scored another touchdown.

The Bears rushed for 239 yards, compared to Kaplan’s 155 yards.

Rodney Dupuis was the workhorse for Church Point. He had 15 carries for 167 yards. His longest run of the night was a 69-yard run for a touchdown.