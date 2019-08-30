Defense shines for North Vermilion against Crowley

The star of the Acadian/Vermilion Parish Jamboree on Thursday went to the North Vermilion defense.

The NV defense, who were outmanned and outsized, outperformed the Crowley offense, en route to a 7-0 win over Crowley on Thursday.

The NV defense forced the Gents to put three times, and they were able to keep the Gents out of the end zone twice in the final two minutes of the game.

Crowley was marching downfield and crossed into Patriot territory. On fourth down from the NVHS 40, Crowley’s quarterback threw a bomb downfield.

Cornerback Noah LeBlanc stepped in front of the pass for an interception. LeBlanc took off upfield along the sideline but was tackled. During the tackle, he coughed up the football and Crowley recovered, giving them one more chance to score.

But the Patriots’ defense answered again despite Crowley marching down to the NV 5.

NV head coach Brett Blakey was smiling at the end of the jamboree.

“We challenged everyone last week,” said Blakey. “I told the defense last week they have to be flying to the football. Tonight, they were all over the place. Words can not describe how proud I am of them.”

The score was 0-0 at half time. NV had its chances and got inside the 20-yard line a couple of times but did not score.

The Patriots scored on its second possession of the second half. They went 78 yards, and the big play on the drive was a 35 yard run by Kendrick Baudoin. Baudoin finished the night with 95 yards on 14 carries and a score.

Baudoin scored from the 3-yard line with 6:39 to play in the game.

Darrius Gilliam, NV’s new starting quarterback, did his part.

Gilliam ran for 39 yards on five carries. He was also 5-for-13 throwing for 68 yards. He threw a screen pass that went for 51 yards to Dale Martin. Martin had two catches for 60 yards.

NV’s defense gave up 111 yards rushing and 47 yards passing.

The real season begins this Thursday when NV plays host to Class 3A Abbeville Wildcats.